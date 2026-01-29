Milford athletic director requests hearing related to board's decision to begin termination process

MILFORD, Ohio — Milford Exempted School District athletic director Aaron Zupka has requested a hearing into the board of education's decision to begin terminating his contract, according to the district.

The board voted unanimously to suspend Zupka without pay and start the termination process at a board meeting Jan. 15, following an investigation into his conduct.

"This decision to initiate termination proceedings against Mr. Zupka followed an extensive review conducted in accordance with established district procedures," a statement from the district read.

The investigation, conducted by Ennis Britton Consulting Group, found that Zupka failed to report rumors he'd heard a year ago that one of the high school's coaches possessed inappropriate photographs of athletes. It also found that when allegations were formally presented to school officials on April 24, the district initiated an investigation promptly.

Zupka told investigators he had no prior knowledge of any misconduct allegations until after the 2024-25 season, when the head coach said he overheard the assistant mention it. Zupka said he immediately confronted the assistant coach, who denied any wrongdoing and said it was a rumor started by former volunteer coaches who wanted him removed.

The athletic director said that because no one had seen the alleged photographs and no students were identified, he did not initiate further action.

The investigation concluded by saying, "If further violations or lapses occur, the district may have grounds to pursue progressive discipline, up to and including termination, consistent with contract terms and board policy."

Interim superintendent TJ Glassmeyer listed other accusations against the assistant director in a publicly filed resolution, claiming Zupka misappropriated at least $91,000 in sponsorship funds.

The district first announced Zupka was placed on administrative leave during the investigation in November.

When we spoke to Zupka's attorney Mark Byrne before the Jan. 15 meeting, he said the allegations are not true and that Zupka would file the hearing request and consider filing a lawsuit for defamation and slander against the district and the board.

"Aaron intends to explore and ultimately exercise all of the legal options available to him resulting from the Board’s rogue actions," Byrne said in a statement after the meeting.

The district said at the hearing, both Zupka and the Milford Board of Education can present evidence before a referee, who would make a final decision.

During the interim period, the district said, the priority is the well-being of Milford students and the success of athletic programs.

WCPO has reached out to Byrne for comment. We have not heard back.