Milford school board votes to terminate athletic director after series of allegations

MILFORD, Ohio — Milford Exempted Village Schools voted unanimously to begin the termination process of athletic director Aaron Zupka at a board meeting Thursday evening.

The district announced in November that Zupka had been placed on administrative leave for personnel reasons. While they provided little information, the district said Ennis Britton Consulting Group would conduct its investigation.

Investigators with the firm spoke to multiple people involved in allegations against a coach, and others involved in Milford's athletic programs, including volunteer coaches and parents.

The investigation found that Zupka failed to report rumors he'd heard a year ago that one of the high school's coaches possessed inappropriate photographs of athletes. However, it found that when allegations were formally presented to school officials on April 24, the district initiated an investigation promptly.

"The assistant superintendent and the superintendent responded appropriately once informed," reads the report. "The athletic director acted promptly to address the coaching conflict but failed to escalate serious rumors and later permitted a questionable off-site gathering."

Zupka told investigators he had no prior knowledge of any misconduct allegations until after the 2024-25 season, when the head coach said he overheard the assistant mention it. Zupka said he immediately confronted the assistant coach, who denied any wrongdoing and said it was a rumor started by former volunteer coaches who wanted him removed.

The athletic director said that because no one had seen the alleged photographs and no students were identified, he did not initiate further action.

Investigators recommended a written reprimand for the athletic director, as well as the completion of mandated training and implementation of performance reviews.

The investigation concluded by saying, "If further violations or lapses occur, the district may have grounds to pursue progressive discipline, up to and including termination, consistent with contract terms and board policy."

Interim superintendent TJ Glassmeyer listed other accusations against the assistant director in a publicly filed resolution, claiming Zupka misappropriated at least $91,000 in sponsorship funds.

We spoke with Zupka's attorney, Mark Byrne, ahead of Thursday's meeting. He told us the allegations are untrue, and if Zupka's contract was terminated at the meeting, Zupka would consider filing a lawsuit for defamation and slander against the district and the board.

Byrne also said Zupka plans to file a demand for a hearing.

WCPO's Sean DeLancey was at Milford's packed board meeting Thursday, where the board voted unanimously to move forward with the resolution and terminate Zupka.

#UPDATE: The board has voted unanimously to move forward with the process of terminating Aaron Zupka for the reasons listed within the agenda and says they will have no further comment beyond a brief statement.

The crowd thinned greatly after some student recognitions.

The board said there would be no further comment beyond a brief statement.

During the opportunity for public comment, no one took the podium to speak or filled out a comment card.

In a statement Thursday night, the district said Zupka has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the termination process.

The district pointed to its full public meeting agenda for details behind its reasoning.

"This decision to initiate termination proceedings against Mr. Zupka followed an extensive review conducted in accordance with established district procedures," the statement read.

The district said under Ohio law, a formal process will take place in which Zupka can request a hearing. At that hearing, both Zupka and the Milford Board of Education can present evidence before a referee, who would make a final decision.

During the interim period, according to the district, athletic activities will continue as scheduled and additional oversight measures have been implemented to support stability.