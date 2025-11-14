District: Milford athletic director placed on administrative leave

MILFORD, Ohio — Milford Athletic Director Aaron Zupka has been placed on administrative leave, and a third-party investigation has been conducted but the reason behind the decision remain unclear.

A spokesperson with Milford Exempted Village Schools told us Friday morning that Zupka was placed on administrative leave and that an investigation was conducted by The Ennis Britton Consulting Group.

"Milford Exempted Village Schools does not share specific comments or details regarding staff personnel matters; however, I can confirm that our athletic director was placed on administrative leave," the spokesperson told us. "His placement was not due to concerns related to student safety, staff conflict or financial matters, but rather for other personnel reasons. An investigation was conducted by The Ennis Britton Consulting Group."

According to its LinkedIn page, The Ennis Britton Consulting Group provides leadership training programs for school districts, nonprofits and other business professionals across Ohio.

"The services provided by the Ennis Britton Consulting Group are not law-related services and are separate and distinct from the legal services provided by Ennis Britton Co., LPA," reads the company's profile. "The relationship between the client and EBC is not protected by attorney-client privilege."

We have requested a copy of the group's investigation and any correspondences between school officials about Zupka's leave from the school district.

This is a developing story, we will update it as we learn more information.