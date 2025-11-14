Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyMilford

Actions

District: Milford athletic director placed on administrative leave

We're looking into the placement after an investigation was conducted by a third-party consulting group
Milford School income tax levy
WCPO
Milford Exempted Village School District administrative office sign.
Milford School income tax levy
Posted

MILFORD, Ohio — Milford Athletic Director Aaron Zupka has been placed on administrative leave, and a third-party investigation has been conducted but the reason behind the decision remain unclear.

A spokesperson with Milford Exempted Village Schools told us Friday morning that Zupka was placed on administrative leave and that an investigation was conducted by The Ennis Britton Consulting Group.

"Milford Exempted Village Schools does not share specific comments or details regarding staff personnel matters; however, I can confirm that our athletic director was placed on administrative leave," the spokesperson told us. "His placement was not due to concerns related to student safety, staff conflict or financial matters, but rather for other personnel reasons. An investigation was conducted by The Ennis Britton Consulting Group."

According to its LinkedIn page, The Ennis Britton Consulting Group provides leadership training programs for school districts, nonprofits and other business professionals across Ohio.

"The services provided by the Ennis Britton Consulting Group are not law-related services and are separate and distinct from the legal services provided by Ennis Britton Co., LPA," reads the company's profile. "The relationship between the client and EBC is not protected by attorney-client privilege."

We have requested a copy of the group's investigation and any correspondences between school officials about Zupka's leave from the school district.

This is a developing story, we will update it as we learn more information.

Replay: Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
Sheriff: 2 people found dead after SWAT response in Adams County Thursday night Chief: 1 dead in overnight house fire in Covington Police: 17-year-old arrested in fatal Westwood shooting

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State