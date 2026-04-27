'Doing it to help a neighbor' | 2 Miami Township residents honored for saving a man's life as his home burned

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — On the evening of March 14, residents across the Vista Woods Community heard a boom that rattled their neighborhood.

"We were sitting in our living room, we heard a large explosion. I opened the door to look and see what was going on," said Perry Graybill, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 20 years.

A home on Elm Crest Drive was soon engulfed in flames. A 911 caller reported that one person was trapped inside and another person was pulled from the home, according to Miami Township Fire & EMS.

Neighbors identified the residents to us as a married couple named Tony and Patty Hittner.

Graybill said once he saw the smoke and flames in his neighborhood, he grabbed his shoes and ran towards the house. He ran into Gregory Menke, a neighbor and longtime colleague, who also rushed over.

WATCH: A Miami Township man describes how he and another man saved a life as a house burned down

Two Miami Township residents honored for saving a man's life as his home burned

Graybill said that the two of them working together helped them jump into action more easily.

"When we first got the door open, there was such a thick black smoke that was coming out of the door, you couldn’t really see anything, it was just a wall of smoke," Graybill said, "That’s when Greg pointed it out and said, 'Look Perry, right there,' and we both seen Tony laying inside the trailer."

The two grabbed Tony Hittner and pulled him out of the fire. Tony's wife, Patty, did not survive.

“He had black smoke that was coming out of his nose and part of his mouth and everything. We was able to get him over and we checked and made sure that he had a pulse, that was the main thing that we was wanting to see," Graybill said.

Graybill said he and Menke did what they could, just to help a neighbor in need.

"If you don’t do something for neighbors, then who are you going to do it for?" Graybill said.

WCPO 9 News / Photojournalist Rob Pieper Fire damage on Elm Crest Drive

Miami Township honored Graybill and Menke during a trustee meeting April 21. They were both given Civilian Life-Saving Awards by the township and the local fire department.

"They showed the same courage and selflessness that we expect from our trained professionals," Fire & EMS Chief Dave Jetter said.

I asked Graybill what this recognition means to him.

"A lot of honor. Because I didn't do it for this, you know what I mean? I was just doing it to help a neighbor, that's all I was doing it for," Graybill said.

K&M Szaz / Miami Township Perry Graybill and Gregory Menke honored by Miami Township leaders

Menke wasn't available to speak on camera, but I did speak with him over the phone. He told me he appreciates the recognition, but that's not why he went in to help his neighbor.

Tony Hittner has been released from the hospital and is recovering, Jetter said.

I reached out to the State Fire Marshal's Office, and a spokesman told me the cause of the fire is still under investigation.