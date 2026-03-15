FD: One injured, one killed in Miami Twp. fire

MIAMI TWP., Ohio — One person is injured, and another is dead after a house fire in Miami Township on Saturday night, according to a release from Miami Township Fire & EMS.

The release said that at 9:27 p.m., Miami Township Fire & EMS were dispatched to the 300 block of Elm Crest Drive in the Vista Woods Community for reports of a structure fire with individuals trapped inside.

911 callers told dispatchers that one person had been pulled from the home, while another remained trapped inside. Upon arrival, crews found the trapped individual and extricated them. It was determined on scene that they were deceased.

The other victim was treated on scene and transported to UC Medical Center by Air Care.

The fire is under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office, the Clermont County Fire Investigation Team and the Miami Township Police.