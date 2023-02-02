Man seriously injured in Clermont County house fire

STONELICK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is in the hospital after a house fire in Clermont County.

According to investigators, the fire started around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home just south of Goshen on State Route 131 in Stonelick Township.

Firefighters said the man was able to escape the flames and made it to a neighbor's house. His neighbor called 911 and the man was eventually airlifted to UC Medical Center.

Investigators have not provided any information on his condition.

Crews were able to get the fire under control. They are still working to determine the cause.

