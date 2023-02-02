Watch Now
Man seriously injured in Clermont County house fire

A man is in the hospital after a house fire in Clermont County. According to investigators, the fire started around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home just south of Goshen on State Route 131 in Stonelick Township. Firefighters said the man was able to escape the flames and made it to a neighbor's house. His neighbor called 911 and the man was eventually airlifted to UC Medical Center.
Posted at 5:40 AM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 05:40:16-05

Investigators have not provided any information on his condition.

Crews were able to get the fire under control. They are still working to determine the cause.

