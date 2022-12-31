Firefighter injured in Westwood fire Friday night

CINCINNATI — A firefighter was injured Friday night in the line of duty.

The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a 3-story-multi-dwelling complex at 2734 Harrison Drive in Westwood at approximately 8:26 p.m. on Friday.

The fire companies evacuated occupants from adjoining apartments and were able to extinguish the main body of the fire within 10 minutes.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for a minor injury and was released.

Fire investigators have not yet released cause of the fire.



