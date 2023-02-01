Video shows fire at substation in Anderson Township, 2,000+ without power

Watch Now
Anderson Township explosion
Posted at 8:32 PM, Jan 31, 2023
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — More than 2,000 people are without power in Anderson Township.

Duke Energy said the outage started at 7:33 p.m. and the cause has not been determined. Residents in the area captured photos and videos of fire and smoke at an electrical substation on Beechmont Avenue.

Anderson Township Fire said on Facebook the substation failed and was unsafe to be near. The public was asked to stay clear of the area.

Even residents outside of the area could spot a glow in the sky.

Duke Energy is at the scene, according to Anderson Township Fire. Power will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

