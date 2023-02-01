Video shows fire at substation in Anderson Township, 2,000+ without power

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — More than 2,000 people are without power in Anderson Township.

Duke Energy said the outage started at 7:33 p.m. and the cause has not been determined. Residents in the area captured photos and videos of fire and smoke at an electrical substation on Beechmont Avenue.

Anderson Township Fire said on Facebook the substation failed and was unsafe to be near. The public was asked to stay clear of the area.

NOW: Seeing the wild lights on the East Side? It's coming from what appears to be a Duke substation - there are about 2300 customers without power around Anderson as of 823pm.@VLyonsTV is on the case for @WCPO tonight. Video was sent to us by viewer Stanley. pic.twitter.com/ZhbALNQkZF — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) February 1, 2023

Even residents outside of the area could spot a glow in the sky.

Anyone else see this glow in the sky about a half hour ago?? What was that?! @WCPO pic.twitter.com/fkB6uAqyNV — Taylor Nimmo (@tnimms) February 1, 2023

Duke Energy is at the scene, according to Anderson Township Fire. Power will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

