'Left to the animals, cold and alone': Opening statements pave way to family testimony in Bumpass trial

BATAVIA, Ohio — On September 22, 2010, Jacob Bumpass was the last person to see 17-year-old Paige Johnson alive, prosecutors told a jury in Clermont County during opening statements on Tuesday.

The trial is taking place 13 years after Johnson disappeared; her remains were found in 2020 by a hiker off off State Route 276 – just 2 miles from a spot in East Fork State Park where investigators originally searched for Paige's body following her disappearance.

Now, a jury of six women, six men and two alternates are hearing what prosecutors and defense attorneys say about the night Johnson went missing in an effort to determine whether Bumpass is guilty of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutor’s say Johnson didn’t have a phone of her own and was using a family member’s that night. The last text message was from Jacob Bumpass. They say it read “Come outside. I’m almost there.” @WCPO — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) July 18, 2023

Bumpass is not standing trial for nor is he charged with murder in Johnson's death. That's because prosecutors didn't have enough evidence to file homicide charges, in part because coroners were unable to determine a cause of death for the 17-year-old mother.

"Until somebody convinces me that this was not a homicide, I will always be a little disappointed that there will not be more justice available for the Johnson family," said Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders in 2020.

Dental records helped identify Johnson and DNA evidence allowed prosecutors to file the charges Bumpass now faces.

Bumpass has pleaded not guilty to his two charges. If convicted of both charges, he could spend up to four years in prison.

“We may never know how Paige died.” Prosecutors say only her skull, missing the jaw, and two other bones were found. “She had just turned 17. She was left to the animals, cold and alone. She was discarded like a piece of trash.” @WCPO — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) July 18, 2023

During opening statements, prosecutors reiterated that how Johnson died may never come to light. Prosecutors told the jury only that only Johnson's skull — which was missing the jaw — was found alongside two other bones.

"She had just turned 17," said prosecutors. "She was left to the animals, cold and alone. She was discarded like a piece of trash."

Prosecutors pointed to cell phone records, which has always been the tie between Bumpass and the spot near East Fork Lake where investigators searched on more than one occasion in the years after Johnson's disappearance. Bumpass' cell phone pinged off a cell tower near the park in Clermont County after he claimed he'd dropped Johnson off on a Covington street corner after a party.

The Defense now makes its case. They say this case has a lot of emotional background but argues guilt can’t be determined just because of the location of a phone. Says 2010 was different and technology not as precise. “We had cell towers, not GPS.” @WCPO — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) July 18, 2023

Sanders has said Bumpass was "the main suspect" in Johnson's disappearance from the beginning because his story to Covington investigators didn't wash.

"We always suspected that Mr. Bumpass was at least aware of what happened to Paige if not responsible for her death," Sanders said. "We always knew he was not being truthful with the Covington police department the day after she went missing."

Defense attorneys maintained Bumpass' original story, doubling down on the claim that he'd dropped Johnson off the night she went missing.

Attorneys pointed to other people Johnson had come into contact with that night as possibly being to blame for the young girl's murder.

Defense: After convincing her older sister to go to a house party, Paige texted Bumpass to pick her up. He did. And he dropped her off where she asked: 15th Street and Scott in Covington. After that, Bumpass says he doesn’t know where she went. @WCPO — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) July 18, 2023

The defense has wrapped up opening statements. The judge called a quick recess. Jurors will be back at 10:45 and testimony will begin. @WCPO — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) July 18, 2023

Following opening statements, the jury heard from the first witnesses in the trial.

First to take the stand was Johnson's mother, Donna, who has been vocal since her daughter's disappearance, often begging for the opportunity to bring her daughter home so she could be laid to rest.

That's a wish that still remains unfulfilled. Johnson's body remains in evidence until Bumpass' trial concludes.

Day 2 of Jacob Bumpass’ trial is over. We’ve heard from two witnesses today, Paige Johnson’s mother and her older sister. While Johnson’s sister was being questioned by the defense, the judge called a break. Court will resume tomorrow morning with her cross examination. @WCPO — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) July 18, 2023

After Donna's emotional testimony, Johnson's sister, Brittany Haywood took the stand to testify. The trial concluded for the day in the middle of her testimony and will pick back up on Wednesday with her on the stand.