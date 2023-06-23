Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyGoshen Township

Actions

OSHP: Man dies in Goshen Township crash

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Ohio_State_Highway_Patrol_car.jpg
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 06:50:50-04

CLERMONT COUNTY — A 29-year-old man is dead after a crash in Goshen Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said in a press release.

Brian K. Reeves Jr., of Goshen, was driving southeast on Shiloh Road near Woodville Pike in a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 12:30 a.m. Friday when he traveled off the left side of the road and struck a mailbox, investigators said.

Reeves then traveled back onto the road before once again veering to the left where he struck another mailbox, a tree and a parked car, according to OSHP.

Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner's Office.

Reeves was the only person involved in the crash, police said.

Investigators have not released the official cause of the crash.

READ MORE
Clermont County divided over large solar farms as commissioners prepare to vote, some say 'No more solar'
Watch: Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey pulled over in Clermont County
Body cam: Milford police officer charged with OVI after leaving bachelor party

Watch Live:

Repeat: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
HCSO: Juvenile leads police pursuit of stolen vehicle, hits cruiser Hartwell apartment tenants celebrate first victory as lawsuit moves forward Chad Doerman indicted on 21 counts after confessing to executing his three boys

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.