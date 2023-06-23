OSHP: Man dies in Goshen Township crash

CLERMONT COUNTY — A 29-year-old man is dead after a crash in Goshen Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said in a press release.

Brian K. Reeves Jr., of Goshen, was driving southeast on Shiloh Road near Woodville Pike in a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 12:30 a.m. Friday when he traveled off the left side of the road and struck a mailbox, investigators said.

Reeves then traveled back onto the road before once again veering to the left where he struck another mailbox, a tree and a parked car, according to OSHP.

Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner's Office.

Reeves was the only person involved in the crash, police said.

Investigators have not released the official cause of the crash.

READ MORE

Clermont County divided over large solar farms as commissioners prepare to vote, some say 'No more solar'

Watch: Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey pulled over in Clermont County

Body cam: Milford police officer charged with OVI after leaving bachelor party