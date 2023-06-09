Watch: Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey pulled over in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Newly obtained body camera footage from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office shows Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey pulled over for speeding.

The video shows McGuffey pulled over in her personal vehicle, a Ford F-150 truck. The Clermont County deputy says she was clocked at 72 mph in a 55 mph zone.

When the deputy asks for McGuffey's identification, she first tells him she's the sheriff in Hamilton County.

McGuffey tells the deputy that a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy died the day prior and she was in the process of dealing with that loss.

"One of our recruits died yesterday, and I'm still on the phone trying to get this together," McGuffey told the Clermont County deputy.

Deputy Marcus Ziegler died May 26 due to a medical emergency he experienced while participating in police academy activities. Ziegler had been with the sheriff's office for 9 months and was enrolled at Great Oaks' Peace Officer Academy.

McGuffey then apologizes to the deputy for speeding and offers her card before diving back in to the circumstances surrounding Ziegler's death.

"We're just trying to get it all the information out and work with the family and stuff," McGuffey said.

The Clermont County deputy lets McGuffey off with a warning.

"I have your information and everything like that," he said. "I'll let you go with a warning."

McGuffey apologizes once more before the two part ways.

"I swear to god I normally drive great," the sheriff said while laughing.

