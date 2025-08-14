Former Harrison police officer sentenced for recording minors with hidden camera in bathroom

MILFORD, Ohio — A former Harrison police officer has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges connected to recording minors "in a state of nudity," the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office said.

Officials said Eric Michael Gregory pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism, two counts of tampering with evidence and five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, months after he was first accused of recording minors with a hidden camera in a bathroom at his home.

Miami Township Police arrested Gregory in January after he was accused of voyeurism when a hidden camera was discovered inside a bathroom in his home. Officials said when he was confronted, Gregory smashed the camera and its SD card. However, detectives were able to confirm the use of the camera and located additional videos of minors recorded by Gregory.

A Clermont County judge sentenced Gregory to 18 years in prison on Thursday.

"The victims in this matter can now begin to move on from this nightmare and start the healing process. Gregory deserves the sentence handed down to him," Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve said in a release.

Gregory resigned from the Harrison Police Department after his arrest in January, the department said. He had previously been placed on paid administrative leave when the department was first notified of the investigation.

He previously worked as a park ranger for the Hamilton County Park District, according to a Harrison government newsletter. He was also a certified Ohio peace officer.