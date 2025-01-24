Harrison police officer arrested on voyeurism charges involving minor

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A City of Harrison police officer is facing voyeurism charges involving a minor.

The Miami Township Police Department said officers arrested Eric Gregory, 45, of Milford, after investigating a complaint of voyeurism at a home on Elm Street on Jan. 20.

The Clermont County Prosecutor's Office has charged Gregory with two felonies, alleging he filmed teenagers in a bathroom. In addition to the voyeurism charge, Gregory is also charged with tampering with evidence.

According to a news release from the Harrison Police Department, the department has been notified about the ongoing investigation involving Gregory. The department said Gregory has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately.

Gregory previously worked as a park ranger for the Hamilton County Park District, according to a Harrison government newsletter. He is also a certified Ohio peace officer.

Gregory is currently in the Clermont County Jail with a $250,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 30.