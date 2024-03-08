Clermont County will retest warning sirens after they failed to sound

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — People living in Clermont County may hear weather warning sirens on March 13, despite it not being the first Wednesday of the month, according to the Clermont County board of commissioners.

In Ohio, weather warning sirens are often tested on the first Wednesday of each month; Clermont County says when it attempted to test its siren system on March 6, the sirens failed to sound.

Since then, the siren system has been independently tested and determined to be fully operational, the county said.

As a result, Clermont County plans to run another test of the siren system on Wednesday, March 13 at noon.

WCPO has reached out to Clermont County officials asking what may have happened to cause the failure, but have not yet heard back.

Something similar happened in Clermont County in 2022, when weather sirens failed to sound during a regularly scheduled test. Then, however, county officials said the failure had stemmed from a lightning strike that caused a county-wide failure affecting all 19 sirens in the region.