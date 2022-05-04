Clermont County siren system malfunctioned during test Wednesday

During regularly scheduled testing on Wednesday, the Clermont County outdoor warning siren system malfunctioned, according to Mike Boehmer, communications coordinator for the county.
The malfunction was caused by a lightning strike and has already been repaired, Boehmer said.
The warning system will be tested at noon on Thursday instead.
Boehmer said the system failure happened county-wide, affecting all 19 sirens throughout the region. They worked during last month's test, he said.
Some areas of the Tri-State could experience some severe thunderstorms on Friday, though Northern Kentucky is currently poised for the highest risk.
