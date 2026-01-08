Clermont County man showcasing state, national history ahead of America's 250th birthday

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — History has been a part of retired attorney Gary Knepp's for decades.

“I was the director of the Underground Railroad research project for (Clermont County)," Gary said, "I was able to get involved with that, I’ve written eight books on local history and taught history at the University of Cincinnati.”

He told me his love of the past is in his blood.

“I’m very patriotic and that’s coming from my dad," Gary said.

His father, William Knepp, served in the Korean War and has his name inscribed on the Patriots Muster at the Spirit of '76 Veterans Memorial Park in Miami Township.

Gary said he's been able to use his love and passion for history for his latest project with Clermont County, which hired him to write 24 blogs. The series, called 'An American Moment', focuses on local, state and national history in anticipation of the country's upcoming 250th birthday in July.

Watch to see how Gary is making history come alive with a series of blog posts:

Man hired to write blog series ahead of America's 250th birthday

“Basically, the way I like to do history is to take the individual experience and put it in the larger experience," Gary said.

His blogs include stories of Clermont County's history as well as history across the nation.

“Clermont County has a fascinating history that often gets overlooked," Gary said.

One of his blogs is titled 'The Faces of Margraten', telling the story of Sgt. Paul Scott, a Miami Township man who was killed during World War II.

"He was in the U.S. Army Air Corps ... and was shot down and died," Gary said.

The blog shares the history of how families in the Netherlands honor Scott and the memories of U.S. soldiers fighting the Nazi regime.

WCPO 9 News World War II veteran Sgt. Paul Scott

Gary told me he presented the story and his other work to the Clermont County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday morning.

While speaking with Gary at the Spirit of '76 Memorial Park, I asked him what it means to share the stories of the past.

"It's like these little doors open up and these people come out, and it's very rewarding when you find something like that to share with people," he told me.

As of Wednesday night, 14 of Gary's 24 'An American Moment' blogs have been published.