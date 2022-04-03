2 Cincinnati firefighters hurt battling Northside house fire

CINCINNATI — Two Cincinnati firefighters suffered minor injuries Sunday morning while battling a house fire in Northside.

The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of Mad Anthony Street just before 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived, District 3 Fire Chief Randal Freel said a two-story single family home was on fire on the second and third floor. At least 42 firefighters battled the blaze.

Freel said firefighters fought the fire with an aggressive interior attack and searched the house. No one was found inside. Freel said everyone in the house had evacuated before firefighters arrived.

The fire was put out within 15 minutes, but Freel said firefighters remained on scene for several hours as crews put out hot spots.

At least seven people were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them. The fire department values the damage to the building at $128,115.

Freel said two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the fire. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.