Starting Monday, the Village of Batavia and ODOT will work to improve an intersection along State Route 32

WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County. If you have a story that you'd like Sam to look into or a news tip, contact him at sam@wcpo.com.

Years after residents shared concerns with WCPO 9 over a Batavia intersection, both the Village of Batavia and the Ohio Department of Transportation are coming together to make the area safer.

In September 2024, a woman was killed, and several other people were rushed to the hospital after a three-car crash at the intersection.

A year later, the Village installed temporary safety solutions, including a "quick curb," traffic delineators, pavement markings and updated signage.

Starting Monday, July 6, a permanent fix will begin.

“This, of course, is being done to put that permanent installation in, with the concrete islands, the concrete curb along the median of State Route 32. And widening and extending that left turn lane," ODOT District 8 Public Information Officer Kathleen Fuller said.

WATCH: Here's how the State Route 32 intersection will be improved over the next four weeks

Village of Batavia, ODOT to begin improvements at intersection on State Route 32

Over about 30 days, crews will construct concrete islands on Herold Road, a concrete curb along the median of State Route 32 and widen and extend the left-turn lane from eastbound State Route 32 to northbound Herold Road, according to ODOT.

“This is something that the village has wanted to address for some time," Fuller said.

The project will cost $762,908 and will be constructed by the John R. Jurgensen Company.

WCPO 9 News State Route 32

There will be specific detours in place over the course of construction, impacting residents, businesses and potentially the Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.

For the first seven days, the right lane of both eastbound and westbound State Route 32 will be closed, and turns onto Herold Road will be closed in both directions. Residents on the north side of Herold will be detoured onto State Route 276 and Bauer Road. The detour for the southern side of Herold Road will be on Hospital Drive and Bauer Road, according to ODOT.

For the three weeks afterwards, crews will close down the left lane of State Route 32 in both directions. The detour for northbound Herold Road residents will remain in effect.

“We’re going to see traffic backed up for a while. That's going to slow traffic down through that corridor. And it’s obviously a very busy corridor," Fuller said.

Once the project is done, "the current traffic patterns will be restored," according to ODOT.

You can track any ODOT project across Clermont County here.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz? Email him at sam@wcpo.com.

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