LOVELAND, Oh. — Throughout the parks, storefronts and restaurants that make up downtown Loveland, if you have a keen eye, you'll be able to spot some new neighbors.

“In a single week, I painted 100 birds, cut them all out; since then, I’ve been hiding the birds all over Loveland," artist Mike Gertz said.

Gertz created the Loveland Bird Search, made up of more than 100 hand-painted birds that have been taped or pasted to walls across the city.

Gertz said his adoration of birds began years ago during a trip with his wife. Now, it's turned into a way of life.

“I was off the deep end, I started going on bird walks; I started getting super obsessed with it," Gertz said.

WATCH: See how you can enjoy a local bird scavenger hunt and learn more about the wildlife around Loveland:

New scavenger hunt is combining art and 'bird evangelism' in Loveland

The bird enthusiast and graphic designer said he also has his binoculars on hand, ready for any species that passes by.

"Vultures, over here," Gertz said, pointing to a nearby tree.

WCPO 9 News Mike Gertz birdwatching in Loveland

The bird-themed scavenger hunt began as an idea that Gertz had for his own home, which he turned into a viral social media post.

“I found myself painting birds because I love birds, I’m an artist and I started hiding them around my house as a scavenger hunt," Gertz said.

Then, his daughter gave him the idea to expand the art project outside their home. So, he reached out to local businesses and city officials to get permission to hang up his creations in and on their buildings.

“I hope that there’s a little bit of bird evangelism that happens here and people start to like, see and notice the actual birds that are all around them," Gertz said.

Bird lovers or people who are "bird-curious," as Gertz called them, can see the dozens of local species just by taking a walk and spotting them or purchase an official field guide for $7 from either the Hometown Cafe or Bike Trail Books.

All proceeds go to the community conservation organization Love Our Land.

Doug Gilbert, Love Our Land's founder and president, said this project and partnership is about promoting a connection with nature and letting people know how they can connect with the natural world.

WCPO 9 News Birds painted inside the Hometown Cafe

There is a sheet with all 30 businesses listed like a bingo card. Participants need to spot at least 10 birds from 10 different locations, get a signature and submit their sheet by Sept. 9th to be eligible for a prize drawing.

The local artist and bird fanatic said that his project shares so much of his identity and passions.

“I’m a graphic designer, artist; I’m also a birder; I live in Loveland. This is like, a weird combination of all my favorite things," Gertz said.

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