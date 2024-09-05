Batavia, ODOT officials look for possible solutions to dangerous intersection where fatal crash occurred

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Community members are questioning the safety of one intersection in Batavia Township after a crash took one woman's life and injured several others.

When asked if thought the intersection of State Route 32 and Herold Road was safe, Greg Montgomery answered, “No, absolutely not.”

John, another resident who's been in Batavia for more than 60 years, called the intersection dangerous.

“Pulling out in front of people, thinking they’re gonna be able to stop in time,” he said.

Data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows State Route 32 sees the second-most crashes in Clermont County. There have been more than 2,000 crashes since 2019, and 178 so far in 2024. Of this year's crashes, one has been fatal and four have had serious injuries.

The intersection is a known safety issue to officials and the community. That’s why the Village of Batavia, Batavia Township and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) have had several meetings to discuss ways to make it safer for all who drive through.

“The consensus is probably going to be just to close that intersection for crossover, and probably the left turns as well off of 32,” said Chip Stewart, assistant village administrator & zoning director for the Village of Batavia.

WCPO Intersection of State Route 32 and Herod Road in Batavia.

But what would a closure of the intersection look like? Stewart said drivers could turn right onto Herold Road from both directions, but other turns would look different.

“You wouldn't be able to cut all the way across, or you wouldn't be able to turn left coming out of Herold Road either way, or turning left on the Herald Road from east or west 32,” he said.

While nothing is set in stone, community members aren't positive of the village’s possible proposal.

“I mean it would probably help, but I mean, doing stuff like that you’re mostly gonna confuse the general public,” Montgomery said.

Some in the community offered their own solutions.

“I think the safest thing would just be to put in a traffic light there,” Montgomery suggested.

WCPO Intersection of State Route 32 and Herod Road in Batavia.

ODOT and the Village of Batavia recently installed a light at the intersection of S.R. 32 and Bauer Road, but some dislike the light and hoped for different changes.

“I think more enforcement is the answer but that comes and goes,” John said.

Within the next week, officials will meet again to discuss more on potential plans, and how to make the intersection safer.