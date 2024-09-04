OSHP: 1 dead, 5 hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Batavia Township

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, OHIO — One person is dead and several others were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Batavia Township Tuesday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release first responders were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 32 and Herold Road just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. A preliminary investigation determined a man driving a Chevrolet Sonic southbound on Herold Road crossed into the intersection and was hit by a woman driving a Lincoln Navigator eastbound on S.R. 32. The Sonic then crashed into an Infiniti QX60 stopped northbound on Herold Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet Sonic was treated at the scene for minor injuries, but one passenger, 51-year-old Tassie Sherman of Blanchester, was taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Another passenger, listed as a 71-year-old woman, was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.

OSHP said the woman driving the Lincoln Navigator and her 18-year-old passenger were also taken to UC Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver and a passenger in the Infiniti QX60 were taken to Bethesda North Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.