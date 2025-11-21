Batavia Township approves 2 major development projects as emergency measures

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Batavia Township approved two development plans at a meeting Thursday, despite pushback from residents.

The township approved the two major planned developments as emergency measures. Since they were filed as emergencies, there cannot be any referendums to stop them and the land can't be annexed by the Village of Batavia.

The approvals come just weeks after residents voted against Batavia Township's largest-ever housing project: the 808-home Stonelick Ridge development. At the village's first meeting since Election Day last week, several board members had already suggested reestablishing rules allowing for planned developments.

A growing number of people in the Batavia Township and Village of Batavia sections of Clermont County have been telling us that development was one of their primary concerns.

Public comment was not allowed at Thursday's meeting.