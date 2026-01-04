Former Warren County corrections officer charged for smuggling drugs into jail

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A former Warren County corrections officer has been charged after he allegedly smuggled drugs into the jail, according to court documents.

According to Warren County court records, Joshua Fritz, 30, is facing one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possessing criminal tools.

Between March 1 and March 25, 2025, Fritz allegedly smuggled drugs into the Warren County Correctional Institution, according to an indictment. The indictment does not specify what drugs or controlled substances Fritz allegedly smuggled other than marijuana.

The Ohio Department of Corrections told us that Fritz was terminated from the Warren County Correctional Institution on March 25.

Fritz is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, Jan. 23.