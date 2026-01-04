Police cruiser flips over during crash in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — A North College Hill police cruiser flipped onto its top during a crash Sunday evening.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Galbraith Road around 5:30 p.m.

A WCPO crew saw that the SUV cruiser was on its top, and a dark-colored sedan with front damage was located in the middle of the intersection.

Rae Hines/WCPO

It's unclear what caused the crash or if the cruiser was en route to a call during the crash.

It's also unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

The entire intersection between Hamilton Avenue and Galbraith Road remains shut down after the crash.

This is a developing story. WCPO will update when more information is available.