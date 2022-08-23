Clearcreek Township officer undergoes surgery more than a month after being shot in head

DAYTON, Ohio — A Clearcreek Township police officer went into surgery to address blood clots and other medical issues stemming from the July 12 incident where he was shot in the head during a domestic violence call.

According to Clearcreek Township Administrator Matt Clark, Officer Eric Ney was in critical but stable condition Monday at Miami Valley Hospital. The surgery is to remove pressure on Ney’s brain and address other issues, Clark said.

Ney, a 14-year veteran of the department, was released from the hospital on July 30 and was undergoing rehabilitation from home. However, he was readmitted to Miami Valley Hospital on Aug. 17.

On a social media post, Ney’s wife Lisa, said, “If they do the surgery, it is complex. They have never seen air to continue to fill the brain. The Neuro and the ENT doctor would do this operation together. For the first time I’m feeling weak, defeated, sad, and literally sick. Please pray. Our family needs your prayers. Thank you.”

Many people on various social media platforms are sending prayers to the Ney family.

On July 12, police arrived at the farm of Mark Evers around 7:16 p.m. on a domestic disturbance call. Evers was using his Gator ATV to ram into his wife’s vehicle multiple times, according to police. Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill said officers had been to the Evers farm in the past for neighborhood disturbances and that officers were aware he could be armed.

Evers, 65, eventually began talking with police, then suddenly fired two shots at Ney. Sgt. Nicole Cordero returned fire, shooting Evers. Evers also shot himself, and died at the scene. State investigators have not yet determined if the fatal shot came from Cordero or was self-inflicted.

Terrill previously said this was the first officer-involved shooting and first shooting of a township police officer in the department’s history. Clearcreek’s police department was founded in 1975.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting of the officer as well as the shooting of Evers, Terrill previously said.

