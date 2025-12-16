The Cheesecakery to close its Madisonville storefront, owner announces

MADISONVILLE, Ohio — The Cheesecakery is closing its Madisonville storefront, according to the business's social media.

In a Facebook post, owner Liz Field said the location's last day will be Sunday, Dec. 28. A Madisonville native, Field said opening the location six years ago "was a deeply personal and intentional decision."

"I’m endlessly grateful for the memories, the milestones, and the community that supported us from day one," the post says.

Field said closing and focusing on the Anderson location and online orders will help "keep shelves stocked, support our baking team more sustainably, and bring back many favorites you’ve been missing."

Earlier this month, we spoke with Field, who told us she was struggling financially.

"The demand is down everywhere, you know, everyone is holding onto their money, rightfully so," Field told us. "I’ve been very stressed about sales being down like 80%. .., My sales are so low."

Hear Fields' concerns about harassment & safety near her store:

Madisonville business owner looking for solutions after safety issues

She also spoke to us about concerns over safety, saying the store has dealt with "a lot of harassment and riff raff."

"Most of our staff here is women, most of our customers are women. And so they feel very unsafe — especially at nighttime. It’s very dark down here, and there’s not a lot of police action that’s happening," said Field.

In her post announcing the store's closure, Field did not mention any additional safety issues.