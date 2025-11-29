Cincinnati’s Light Up the Square draws thousands to Fountain Square for holiday kickoff

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving has come and gone, and now many are officially kicking off the holiday season.

Friday night at Fountain Square, thousands of people celebrated the city's annual "Light Up the Square" event.

Whether it's the tree lighting or ice skating, for many, the event has become a yearly tradition.

That includes Carrie Hughes, who said she's been attending the event for 30 years. It's a tradition she now shares with her kids.

"They love it just as much as I do, and I don't know, it's the only tradition I really have," Hughes said.

Hear why some Cincinnatians make the tree lighting an annual tradition in the video below:

Cincinnati families celebrate official start to holiday season with Light Up the Square

One thing is clear about the holidays: it's a time to spend with family.

That's the case for Michael Fritts, who watched the tree lighting with his nine-month-old son, Henry.

"I want him to grow up and take his kids here too," Fritts said.

Fritts said he's watched the tree light up at Fountain Square for 20 years. He said he loves being able to share the moment with family and strangers.

"Cincinnati is full with a bunch of fun people," Fritts said. "Everybody's nice. It's a real wholesome town."

Fritts said he's looking forward to watching Henry open his first Christmas presents this holiday. He said he's excited to pass the tradition down to the next generation.

"I think it's a pretty special moment to be able to have something in Cincinnati that you can carry on for generations," Fritts said.