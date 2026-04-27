CINCINNATI — Marcus Elliot is crossing the stage at the University of Cincinnati as part of the very first cohort of Marian Spencer Scholars, graduating debt-free with a degree in marketing and a focus in sales.

A graduate of Oyler High School, Elliot has turned his educational journey into an opportunity to pave the way for future students.

"I'm a first generation student, so you know, it's not common for people in my family to go to college, let alone the neighborhood where I grew up, so the scholarship truly blessed me," Elliot said.

The Marian Spencer Scholarship Program selects 10 Cincinnati Public School students each year.

WATCH: How the program also focuses on mentorship, leadership and long-term success

Cincinnati student graduates debt-free as a Marian Spencer Scholar

"This scholarship includes all tuition, room, board, books and a study abroad trip, because we know that a very strong public school means a strong city," said Dr. Cindy Jones, director of the Marian Spencer Scholarship Program.

For Elliot, the scholarship provided endless opportunities, including multiple internships in sales and a missionary trip.

"It covered full tuition, room and board and then also, after our first year, in the summer, we got a trip to Tanzania, missionary trip," Elliot said. "So we went to Tanzania, and we kind of talked to the schools, talked to the children."

Jones said Elliot's personal growth throughout the program.

"What I saw in this young man was a vulnerability, a realness and a drive, a desire to be a better version of himself," Jones said.

Elliot, who is thankful for the support of his cohort, already has a post-graduation job lined up in logistic sales. He hopes his journey encourages others.

"If you're coming into college and really anything in life, just believe in yourself, and always believe in yourself, because if you don't believe in yourself, no one else will," Elliot said.