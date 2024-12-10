Cincinnati Public School Board passes majority of restructuring affecting thousands of students

CINCINNATI — The majority of a historic restructuring of Cincinnati public schools got the green light from board members during a marathon six-and-a-half hour meeting Monday.

The vote came after months of public testimony, request changes from board members and responses from the district's newest superintendent, Shauna Murphy.

One of the biggest surprises for the dozens who attended to give public comment came when the latest recommendations, released hours before the meeting, revealed that district administration had backed off plans to consolidate Hays-Porter Elementary and Rothenberg.

Cincinnati Public Schools Final Hays-Porter, Rothenberg recommendation

Ahead of the meeting, Mildred Patterson organized a charter bus to transport interested parents, students, and community members from the West End, near Hays-Porter, to the school board meeting to testify.

"This school is important to this community because it's the only CPS school we have in the West End," she said.

Another highly controversial proposal involved Clark Montessori High School, Woodford Academy, and Silverton. However, the final proposal looked nothing like the superintendent's original pitch when it passed the board.

Instead of delaying the separation of Clark Montessori's 7th and 8th grades to create a Clark Jr. High at Woodford, with Woodford's specialized programs being moved to Silverton, the board amended the plan to leave Clark Montessori, Woodford, and Silverton unchanged for the coming school year.

Clark Montessori is expected to take on an excess of students in the 2025-2026 school year, so board members directed the administration to consider nearby Bramble as an option for Montessori expansion.

#NOW: We're just now getting down to business after a flurry of passionate public comments. Here, I'll be detailing in a 🧵 the actions council takes chunk by chunk. The council asked for it to be voted on in sections so they can vote some parts up and some down if necessary.@WCPO https://t.co/7DvZ479YbL — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) December 10, 2024

Bundle Four, concerning Withrow, Evanston, and Frederick Douglass, initially failed with a 3-4 vote but was brought back by Vice President Mary Wineberg and passed at the end of the meeting with a 4-3 vote.

WCPO Bundle 4

Much of the restructuring plan will take effect in the 2025 school year.

A Phase Three plan will be the district's next major project, considering a more than $200 million infrastructure repair or construction plan, including a request for new levy funds in November 2025.