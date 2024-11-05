'These are all recommendations' | Phase 2 of Cincinnati Public Schools' growth plan still raises questions

CINCINNATI — School board and community members continue to question the second phase of Cincinnati Public Schools' growth plan. Phase 2 would establish new middle and junior high schools in the district and place schools into Central, West and East corridors.

Monday's Board of Education meeting was a continuation of last week's, getting more questions answered as the plan is a major financial commitment for the district.

"We have to be very conscious that doing so much change at one time is not stable,” said CPS board member Brandon Craig.

And the price tag for those changes is set at $203 million.

However, no decisions have been made yet.

"These are all recommendations,” said Mary Wineberg, board vice president.

According to the district, the reason for the plan is to foster growth and address overcrowding in schools while still having diverse student populations. But some on the board say with other costs, it'll be too much and is not worth it.

"If we're trying to add over $350 million to a budget that already has a hole in it, I think there needs to be a really really compelling rationale for why this is a must-do," board member Ben Lindy said. “And I just haven't heard that yet."

At Monday night’s meeting, many spoke in favor of Montessori education, asking the board not to pass the current proposal which would remove seventh and eighth graders from Clark Montessori.

“I hope you side with the families that don't want this to happen, I also think that if you side with the families that, that choice will benefit more people,” said Ephram Coats, a CPS student.

Even former alumni from Clark Montessori spoke.

"We are facing a very real building capacity issue but I hope that we can come together to find a solution that is least disruptive to our school students and staff,” alum Elena Jordan-Keller said.

Phase 1 of the plan has already been implemented, moving several students and teachers.

In Monday night’s presentation, feedback shared from Phase 1 showed staff felt rushed and families were not always informed. CPS board member Kendra Mapp asked how this would be avoided in Phase 2.

"I think the significant change is the planning, forethought, and time that we have going into this phase versus Phase 1 will make a night and day difference,” said a member of interim superintendent Shauna Murphy’s team putting the plan together.

Since some students have already been moved, a major concern for many is the movement of students.

"We really do have to be very careful in saying that we are simply gonna move folks from one place to another because it's not simply one move for some students, now this is the second move," Craig said.

If Phase 2 passes, it will be implemented for the next school year. There is no set date for a board vote yet.