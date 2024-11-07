Interim superintendent pitches CPS overhaul in State of the Schools address

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools Interim Superintendent Shauna Murphy's first State of the Schools address began with a quartet of students playing jazz for the incoming audience, opened with a pre-produced video and highlighted the kids doing special things in the district, but pivoted to a controversial plan when Murphy entered the "what's next" portion of her speech.

There, Murphy laid out the district's plan to spend more than $200 million to overhaul operations within the district.

At a meeting Monday, multiple school board members expressed concern about the plan, so WCPO asked Murphy about whether it was feasible or reasonable to undertake.

We asked her whether the plan could be paid for over time.

"I believe it's absolutely something that can be paid for. Again, to your point, that's over time. Over the course of the next several years. Now, we are looking to get much of Phase 2 for next school year if I get the support needed to do it, but it will take the next few years to get this done," Murphy said.

Criticisms over transparency were part of what led to former superintendent Iranetta Wright stepping down.

According to a presentation to the board, the district has had dozens of meetings with principals, parents and other stakeholders as the plan was developed, and, when we asked, Murphy said open communication and transparency were key to any final plan.

"I believe communication is the key to anything, any relationships. If we keep communications open we should be fine," Murphy said.

Several school board members expressed concern over specifics in the plan or the entirety of the plan at Monday's meeting.

We asked Murphy whether her open line of communication policy could help move some members into a "yes" vote.

"I think that they want to make sure all the I's are dotted, and the T's are crossed. I respect that. I need the questions and the feedback from them," she said.

Murphy said she was open to changes in the policy to win board approval, but said she'd like to see significant change in the district in the coming school year.