Cincinnati police investigating deadly shooting in Northside

Police identify man killed
Adam Brokaw
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting at left one man dead in Northside early Saturday morning.
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jan 22, 2022
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning in Northside.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a man shot around 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Hamilton Ave.

When officers arrived, police said they found Delmar Griffin, 35, shot. Crews with the Cincinnati Fire Department determined Griffin was dead, according to police.

Police have not said if there are any suspects in the shooting or what may have lead up to the shooting. Police urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 1-513-352-3542.

