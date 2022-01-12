Man shot, killed at Shell Station in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — A man was shot and killed at the Shell gas station in Camp Washington Monday afternoon, Cincinnati Police said.

CPD Captain Craig Gregorie said two uniformed officers were nearby and saw two men arguing with one another. The argument moved to the Shell station at the corner of Colerain Avenue and Hopple Street, where one man pulled out a gun and shot the other, Gregorie said.

The man shot has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released his identity.

The suspect police saw shoot him has been arrested, but officials have not yet released his identity or the charges he faces.

Police closed down Hopple St. outside of the gas station for a time while they investigated.