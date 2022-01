RIPLEY, Ohio — The Brown County Coroner's Office has confirmed multiple fatalities after a house fire in Ripley.

The home was located on 7402 Gardner Road. The fire was reported around 5 a.m. Crews who arrived on the scene reported the dwelling was fully engulfed.

No further details have been released.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

