I-275 West shut down at Blue Rock Road for police activity

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — All lanes of I-275 West are closed beyond Blue Rock Road due to a police investigation.

Colerain Police Chaplain Jim Love said Friday night officers have shut down the highway and are "investigating a situation." No additional information has been released.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

