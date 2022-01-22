Watch
I-275 West shut down at Blue Rock Road for police activity

Colerain Police 'investigating a situation'
Posted at 7:14 PM, Jan 21, 2022
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — All lanes of I-275 West are closed beyond Blue Rock Road due to a police investigation.

Colerain Police Chaplain Jim Love said Friday night officers have shut down the highway and are "investigating a situation." No additional information has been released.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

