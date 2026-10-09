Cincinnati musician turns Bengals games into parody songs

CINCINNATI — For Cincinnati musician Sammy Riggs, watching the Bengals can inspire more than cheers — it can inspire a song.

Riggs has been sharing Bengals-themed parody songs on Instagram, turning familiar melodies into lyrics inspired by what happens on the field. The songs have started gaining attention from Bengals fans online.

Riggs says the creative process often happens during the game. She keeps notes on her phone, jotting down ideas and memorable moments that could become lyrics.

“I just try to watch the game and I'll take notes on my phone,” Riggs said. “I can type and think of an idea, come up with a few lines.”

The final score can also change her plans. After a recent loss to the Steelers, Riggs said she abandoned a song idea she had been considering and changed direction.

“I had a song in mind and then once the game was over and I was just completely annoyed, then I changed the trajectory,” she said.

The Bengals parodies are just one part of Riggs’ music career. She began learning guitar as a child and now performs original music at venues and festivals around Cincinnati.

She hopes the Bengals songs introduce new listeners to her music beyond football season.

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