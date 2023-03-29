Cincinnati man allegedly tried to set East Price Hill Kroger on fire

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is accused of attempting to set a Kroger on fire, according to court documents.

Michael Peterson allegedly entered the Kroger on Warsaw Avenue Sunday and took lighter fluid and a stuffed animal into a bathroom. He then allegedly set the stuffed animal on fire before leaving the store.

Peterson also allegedly had crack cocaine on him when he was arrested.

He did not appear in court. The attorney representing Peterson said the Sheriff's department "won't bring him down."

Peterson is charged with aggravated arson, a first degree felony.

At the time of the alleged crime, Peterson was out on felony probation for multiple crimes, including drug and burglary charges, according to the prosecution and court documents.

A judge set his bond at $100,000.

Peterson's next court date is April 7.

READ MORE

'It's very powerful': Bloc Ministries to lead equine-focused learning with new East Price Hill facility

Judge sets bond for 19-year-old East Price Hill murder suspect

$10 million renovation project officially kicks off in East Price Hill