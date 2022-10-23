Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

One dead in East Price Hill shooting

A man has died following a shooting outside an apartment on Elberon Ave. in East Price Hill
Elberon Ave. shooting
Marc Price
One man is dead after a shooting on Elberon Ave.
Elberon Ave. shooting
Posted at 5:57 AM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 07:05:11-04

CINCINNATI — One man is dead following a shooting in East Price Hill Sunday morning, Cincinnati Police said.

CPD responded to a shooting about 3:15 a.m. at an apartment complex at the 800 block of Elberon Ave. in East Price Hill.

Police said when they arrived at the scene they found a man that had been shot multiple times outside the complex. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The CPD homicide unit is investigating the murder. WCPO has a crew on the scene and will provide additional updates as more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 9 First Warning Weather FREE anytime!