One dead in East Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI — One man is dead following a shooting in East Price Hill Sunday morning, Cincinnati Police said.

CPD responded to a shooting about 3:15 a.m. at an apartment complex at the 800 block of Elberon Ave. in East Price Hill.

Police said when they arrived at the scene they found a man that had been shot multiple times outside the complex. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The CPD homicide unit is investigating the murder. WCPO has a crew on the scene and will provide additional updates as more information is available.