$10 million renovation project officially kicks off in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A strip of historic buildings along Warsaw Avenue is being revitalized for housing and commercial space.

The Warsaw Avenue Creative Campus, helmed by Price Hill Will and The Model Group, had its official groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday. Supporters of the project say the development will be a major boon for housing and the neighborhood’s economy.

"This is just an amazing milestone for this big project so to be able to welcome all of our friends and neighbors to come celebrate with us today is really exciting," said Rachel Hastings, the executive director of Price Hill Will.

The Warsaw Avenue Creative Campus is five years in the making. The development will consist of eight revitalized historic buildings between Considine and Grand Avenue. Thirteen residential units and seven commercial spaces will be created within the renovated buildings in a project priced at $10 million.

Warsaw Avenue was once the heart of the East Price Hill community, but then languished in blight and crime for years. Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney says project organizers were in part motivated to upgrade conditions in East Price Hill after seeing positive changes in other areas.

“There are a lot of good things happening here but East Price Hill needs a business district and this is going to be fantastic,” Lemon Kearney said. “And so morale will really kick up here, and investments and more people coming here. It’s not just good for the neighborhood, it’s good for the whole city.”

Some of the space being renovated will be reserved for fostering the arts and creative projects for youth and families. One of the buildings being renovated was an old firehouse operating by horse and buggy.

“This will breathe new life into these historic assets and become a center of activity for the community both in terms of employment opportunities, new businesses and economic activity, housing options,” Jason Chamlee said, vice president of mixed-use development for The Model Group.

Robie Suggs, chief lending officer of the Cincinnati Development Fund, said she was also enthusiastic about the project.

“It’s a place where community can come together, community can grow together and be creative together," Suggs said.

Price Hill Will says renovations should be complete by early 2023. The organization is also actively seeking potential tenants for the commercial spaces in the development. To learn more visit pricehillwill.org.

Monique John covers gentrification for WCPO 9. She is part of our Report For America donor-supported journalism program. Read more about RFA here.

If there are stories about gentrification in the Greater Cincinnati area that you think we should cover, let us know. Send us your tips at moveupcincinnati@wcpo.com.

