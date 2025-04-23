Cincinnati Cyclones coach, assistant coach relieved of their duties immediately

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne and Assistant Coach Chad MacLeod have been removed from their positions with the team, the Cyclones announced on Wednesday.

"We want to thank Jason and Chad for their tireless efforts and dedication to our organization," said Kristin Ropp, Cyclones vice president and general manager, in a press release. "Jason has made a lasting impact not only on the pro level but on the youth hockey side since joining the team in 2018. After careful consideration, we've made the extremely difficult decision to go in a different direction with our hockey operations pairing behind the bench."

Payne has coached the Cyclones for the past four seasons; he joined the team in 2018 as an assistant coach under then-head coach Matt Thomas.

According to the team, the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.