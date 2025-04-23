Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Cincinnati Cyclones coach, assistant coach relieved of their duties immediately

Cincinnati Cyclones record setting Teddy Bear Toss
Jennifer Ketchmark | WCPO
Cincinnati Cyclones record setting Teddy Bear Toss
Cincinnati Cyclones record setting Teddy Bear Toss
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne and Assistant Coach Chad MacLeod have been removed from their positions with the team, the Cyclones announced on Wednesday.

"We want to thank Jason and Chad for their tireless efforts and dedication to our organization," said Kristin Ropp, Cyclones vice president and general manager, in a press release. "Jason has made a lasting impact not only on the pro level but on the youth hockey side since joining the team in 2018. After careful consideration, we've made the extremely difficult decision to go in a different direction with our hockey operations pairing behind the bench."

Payne has coached the Cyclones for the past four seasons; he joined the team in 2018 as an assistant coach under then-head coach Matt Thomas.

According to the team, the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
'First-of-its-kind' sparkling beverage studio, Jukebox, to open in Mason UC student research finds 'alarming' levels of human E. coli in Burnet Woods Asian Food Fest Cincinnati: More than 60 restaurants to fill Court Street Plaza

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer