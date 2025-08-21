Hamilton Co. police leaders meet to discuss crime solutions, court officials opt out citing ethical concerns

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Association of Chiefs of Police held a private round table event on Thursday to discuss public safety and crime in the region — a meeting the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas declined to participate in.

The meeting was sparked by the fight on July 26 that garnered national attention and raised concerns about whether parts of Cincinnati are safe.

"This brutal act, which has justifiably drawn both local and national outrage, has shaken public trust and raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of our communities," the association wrote in the August 8 press release announcing the meeting. "We, the police chiefs representing every law enforcement agency in Hamilton County — with over a century of combined leadership experience, want to make one message abundantly clear: we hear your concerns and we share your outrage."

The meeting was held behind closed doors and media was not invited to participate or film the discussion. The August 8 announcement said topics would include "reviewing the impact of current bail reform policies, promoting consistent and appropriate sentencing to help deter repeat violent offenses, and exploring ways to build greater transparency and public confidence in the judicial system."

The Hamilton County Association of Chiefs of Police said in a press release after the meeting that this would mark the beginning of a long-term commitment to look "at all aspects of the criminal justice system."

That release does not say who was in attendance, nor which agencies were represented in the round table discussion — but it does say that former U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker moderated the event.

The release also says the association wants continued engagement from all justice system partners and stakeholders.

"This initiative remains strictly non-political, focused solely on collaborative solutions that enhance public safety and strengthen the justice system for all residents," reads the Thursday press release. "There will be future opportunities to join the conversation, and the association looks forward to building upon today's momentum together to ensure safer, stronger communities throughout Hamilton County."

The discussion was intended to be a meeting of all law enforcement leaders in the county along with elected officials, judges and prosecutors "to explore solutions to improve safety throughout the region."

The Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas had previously issued a statement saying that no judges or representatives from the court would participate in the meeting.

"While the efforts to improve the delivery of criminal justice services in Hamilton County in light of recent events are laudable, the invitation to the judiciary on behalf of law enforcement to this particular meeting will likely implicate a judge's ethical obligations under the Code of Judicial Conduct," reads the press release.

The press release goes on to say that judges — per the Code of Judicial Conduct — must maintain judicial independence, integrity and impartiality.

"While the court supports open dialogue and collaboration among justice system partners, its participation in this forum could risk creating the appearance of partiality in future matters before the court," reads the release. "We also support the ongoing public dialogue and critique of our courts, recognizing that healthy and informed debate is essential to maintaining transparency, accountability and public trust. The Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas remains steadfast in its commitment to openness, adherence to the law and the fair administration of justice for every member of our community."

The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police has been critical of the judicial system in Hamilton County in recent years. FOP President Ken Kober has been vocal since his election in 2023 about the rulings of judges in criminal cases, and about bond reform efforts.

Kober filed a grievance against juvenile Judge Kari Bloom in June 2024, alleging ethical misconduct and saying judges were "putting the public in danger." The grievance was tied to a complaint Kober said Bloom filed against a Cincinnati police officer.

The Ohio Supreme Court has since determined Kober's claims were unfounded and dismissed the case.

Even before that, however, Kober and the FOP have spoken out about judges' handling of bonds in Hamilton County, including in juvenile cases. Around the same time in 2024, then-Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers also spoke out about judges, saying some were "failing miserably at their job."

In 2022, Ohioans overwhelmingly voted in favor of a constitutional amendment that requires judges to consider public safety when setting bail amounts. That amendment requires Ohio courts to consider public safety, the person's criminal record, the likelihood the accused will return to court and any other factors decided by the Ohio General Assembly when setting bail.

