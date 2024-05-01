Cincinnati City Council considering permanent gun victims memorial

CINCINNATI — A permanent memorial for gun violence victims could be coming to Cincinnati. Council members are expected to write a report in the next 30 days about the possibilities of the memorial, including where it would go, what it would look like and how much it would cost. Right now, all of those are unknown.

City council declared gun violence a public health crisis in Cincinnati in 2021. Across the city, there are still some memorials up for victims of gun violence. One example is one in the West End for Domonic Davis, the 11-year-old shot and killed in November 2023. Right now, his murder is unsolved.

The idea for a permanent memorial would be to remember Davis and many others.

"I used to call him a gentle giant, he was my big little brother," said Kelly Gunnels-Valines.

Gunnels-Valines talking about her brother Reco Gunnels. She told WCPO 9 News her brother spent the last 14 years of his life hosting cookouts, trying to bring the community together to stop gun violence.

Kelly Gunnels-Valines

"He was losing his brothers, his family, people in the streets that were dying were being murdered, and he said this is not right," Gunnels-Valines said.

For his sister, Reco was all about peace.

"He showed up and he never left anyone behind that's who my brother was," Gunnels-Valines said.

On Thursday, August 24, 2017, someone shot and killed her brother outside of a gas station in Avondale. His murder is still unsolved.

Kelly Gunnels-Valines

"We need that to know that our loved ones are not forgotten," Gunnels-Valines said.

She's hosted blood drives in Reco's honor and feels the community could do more to remember, and others killed by gun violence.

"Drive down the street, and see the teddy bear memorial," council member Meeka Owens said. "We are recognizing that it is just not a law enforcement that needs to occur it is an all hands on deck community response as it relates to how do we deal with trauma."

Owens looks at this possible memorial as not only a tribute to those we lost but as a display of compassion and healing.

"Reco would love that, his kids would love that," Gunnels-Valines said.

Gunnels-Valines said she wants to be involved to continue doing what her brother started.

"It allows us to touch people, to come into their lives, to come pray with them, share our story, help encourage them, bring hope to them, and I hope that's what the memorial does," said Gunnels-Valines.

READ MORE

Hearse parade calls for living in peace not resting in peace

West End leaders call for an end to silence to solve recent shootings

'Trauma on top of trauma': Child killed in West End mass shooting laid to rest