Cincinnati businesses and residents breathe a sigh of relief now that Pete Rose Way has been reopened

CINCINNATI — After more than two weeks, drivers and pedestrians can pass again under the Daniel Carter Beard or "Big Mac" bridge. Lanes of Pete Rose Way and Riverside Drive can now be accessed since it was closed after a fire destroyed a playground and damaged the highway.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Saturdaythat the lanes and sidewalks would be open to the public, following inspections from ODOT crews.

Now, nearby businesses and residents are excited for a return to normalcy.

"I think I was holding back tears of happiness. I mean, it was a great time," said Tag Gregory, manager of the Montgomery Inn The Boathouse.

Gregory's restaurant is located on Riverside Drive, and the manager told WCPO that the business has struggled.

WCPO 9 News Dan Wagner and his dog Sophie walking down Pete Rose Way

“We were pretty much cut off from the downtown area," added Gregory. The restaurant manager said that staff also had issues getting to work and finding new routes to get to their job.

Now that foot and car traffic are back open, Gregory hopes to see instant improvements.

“Monday, Tuesday, we’ll be back ready for a full business next weekend," he said.

The excitement has carried over to people who enjoy a walk underneath the bridge.

Cincinnati Resident Dan Wagner told WCPO 9 that the sidewalk has become a favorite walking spot for him and his dog Sophie.

“It seems like she likes walking down by the river, I like to walk the trail, the serpentine wall," said Wagner.

An area that was nothing but caution tape and 'Do Not Enter' signs has once again turned into a hub of cyclists, pedestrians and excited pets.