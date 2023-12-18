Cincinnati Art Museum offers an un-bee-lievably unique gift idea this holiday season

CINCINNATI — Christmas is just days away — and if you need a stocking-stuffer, the Cincinnati Art Museum has an un-bee-lievably unique opportunity.

You can 'Adopt-a-Bee' to help curb colony collapse.

On the coldest of days, honey bees are huddled in their hives.

"They actually will cluster together and they're amazing. They keep the hive a steady 97 degrees Fahrenheit all winter long," said Carrie Driehaus.

Driehaus is full of fun facts. She is the co-founder of Queen City Pollinator Project.

"We actually have 500 native species of bees just in Ohio," she said.

Since 2021, QCPP has partnered with the Cincinnati Art Museum and their two hives have thrived.

"[Cincinnati Art Museum] saw what we were working on and asked if this was something that might be possible," said Driehaus. "We do pollinator education and conservation. And so that covers moths and butterflies and bees and hummingbirds and any kind of other type of pollinator."

The project is two-fold — educate the community about the importance of our area pollinators and support the museum.

"Every gift that's given to Adopt-a-Bee goes straight into our annual fund. And the money that's donated goes straight into helping us get new programs, exhibitions and bringing fun things to the community," said Liz Warren-Novick with the museum.

While you won't be able to take your very own adopted bee for a walk, or teach it any new tricks, your bee will still work hard to pollinate the Tri-State for everyone's benefit — and it can win a little recognition doing so.

"For $5, you can name your bee and Adopt-a-Bee. For $15 or more your bee can be entered into a little raffle and we'll pick a bee of the month. Your bee can be highlighted on our social media, in our newsletters. Our bee of the month this month is Beetrice," she said.

'Beetrice' and her friends need all the help they can get.

"Many, many species are are suffering right now and we have the power to help them," said Driehaus

Nearly half of all US honeybee colonies died last year, battling extreme temperatures, homogeneous landscaping, mites and pesticides.

According to Bee Informed Partnership Inc., "beekeepers in the United States lost an estimated 48.2% of their managed honey bee colonies" between April 2022 and April 2023.

"If you spray mosquito yard sprays or pesticides, and you're all the way in Newport, Kentucky, it might actually affect the health of the beehives here at the Cincinnati Art Museum. But if you're in Clifton and you put in a great pollinator garden with lots of things that the pollinators can get into, it might actually save the bees that are here at the Cincinnati Art Museum," said Driehaus.

So this season, remember that even the littlest gifts can make a big impact.

"Pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food that we put in our mouths, they're so important, and they are key to our survival. And so we're asking that people pay more attention to the way that we support and protect them," said Driehaus.