Children's Hospital asks for Valentine's Day cards to uplift sick children

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is asking for your help to bring smiles to kids in the hospital who can't spend Valentine's Day with classmates, friends and loved ones.

From now until Friday, February 14, you can send a free digital Valentine's Day card to kids at the hospital. The idea came about in 2014 when a staff member asked if the community could bring paper cards. They later decided to move it online, with over 1.4 million participants from all over the world.

"On the back of each card is a game," said Liz Smith, Director of Annual Giving at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. "So it gives them an activity to do the day they receive the cards. Then, we also have a partner, Kolar, who helped us with the design of the cards, they also provided a $20,000 match."

Kolar also worked with local artists to create each card design. Children's Hospital said the cards bring a lot of joy to the children and their families knowing they are being thought of.

A team that helps make sure patients have the supplies they need to deliver the cards. Once they get the online information they provide the first name on the card and print them at the hospital.

If you would like to participate or donate. You can visit the link here.