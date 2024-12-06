Child Focus provides Christmas for over 500 families through Toy Team 9 impact over the last 14 years

CINCINNATI — It's that time of year again, WCPO's Toy Team 9 is Saturday Dec. 7 at 9 participating Walmart locations across the Tri-State.

Child Focus is one of the organizations that has been able to provide a Christmas for over 500 families through donations from Toy Team 9.

"It's extremely emotional because you know how much this means to that individual child and family that would have not had that opportunity on Christmas morning," said Beth McManus, early learning officer at Child Focus.

She loves seeing kids' faces light up when they get a wrapped gift.

"Many of our families are going through a hardship right now that could be homelessness it could be illness, loss of employment [and] some families have an incarcerated caregiver," McManus said.

Child Focus provides resources to kids ages 0 to 18, this year the demand is even higher for a Christmas donation.

"We've had an increase of families that need support this year and I think we all know the difficult economic times right now," said McManus.

The community's support means a lot.

Donations like toys, hygiene products, gift cards and books are appreciated.

"It's all of our community coming together to support the children and families," McManus said.

Click here to learn more about making a donation to Toy Team 9 anytime between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 7 at 9 Walmart locations,