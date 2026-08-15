One dead, three injured in Hanover Twp. crash

HANOVER TWP., Ohio — One person is dead, and three were left with minor injuries after a crash on Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday morning at approximately 2:19 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Mormon Road for reports of a single-vehicle crash. Before deputies and Hanover Township fire personnel arrived, three occupants were freed from the vehicle by residents in the area.

First responders found another unresponsive person in the vehicle, who was then pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation showed that a black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on Morman Road when it drove off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned multiple times.

The driver and two of the occupants were taken to Kettering Health Hamilton for minor injuries.

Impairment is believed to be a factor related to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is not being released until the next of kin is notified.