Police: 2 suspects in Newport shooting arrested by US Marshals in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — U.S. Marshals have arrested two people connected to a shooting in Newport earlier this month.

The Newport Police Department announced Tiance Combs and Kortney Alford were taken into custody in Lexington after the two were accused of attempted murder, complicity to attempt murder and facilitation of attempted murder in a May 9 shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Police said they found one man who had been shot multiple times at the intersection of 10th and Monmouth streets just after 2:30 a.m. May 9. He was taken to the hospital. However, the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Combs, Alford and Terry Moses were announced as suspects in the case, with detectives securing arrest warrants for all three less than one week later.

Newport detectives used FLOCK cameras to see Combs and Alford's vehicle traveling to the Lexington area. Lexington police were then able to track the vehicle to a home where the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Lexington police found both suspects and took them into custody without incident.

Both Combs and Alford were taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Police said Moses has not been arrested. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jason Gabbard or leave tips anonymously at 859-261-8477.