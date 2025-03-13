Newport Independent Schools employees make cases for their departments in anticipation of layoffs

NEWPORT, Ky. — Just two weeks ago, the Newport Independent Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with a new budget framework that would eliminate over 20 positions across the district. On Wednesday night, board members heard from several employees pleading with the district to spare them from cuts.

The Q&A between the school board and several district and school faculty, including Superintendent Tony Watts, was focused on understanding the role of every position and where the funding for their salaries comes from.

“The purpose of tonight was to educate ourselves so that we would know what positions are necessary to operate this district efficiently, effectively, so that our students could get the best education possible,” said Ramona Malone, District Board Chair for Newport Independent Schools.

The board had several documents from every school, department and office, laying out the details of everyone’s jobs. The entire meeting was based on those documents.

WATCH: Faculty make their cases that their job is necessary amid cuts

Leaders of several departments went before the board to answer any questions and request for the cuts to not be made from their office.

“Quite honestly, the educators, the frontline workers in my department make school happen,” said Jennifer Stewart, Newport Independent Schools Director of Pupil Personnel and Student Services.

The board contracted former board treasurer, Tete Turner, to look over the new budget outline. They’re hoping no cuts will need to be made but are preparing for the worst.

“We’ve gotta get the information back from Mr. Turner to see if cuts are necessary,” said board member Tim Curl. ”Hopefully they’re not.”

Over 50 staff and faculty were at the meeting.

WCPO Newport Independent School Board meeting on March 12, 2025.

We spoke with Newport Teacher Association President, Esther Fatsy, about her concerns with the potential layoffs.

“Biggest concerns is the money that has been wasted on things that it shouldn’t have been, and it hasn’t impacted our students in the way it should have, and the ways it's let the community down,” said Fatsy.

Fatsy did not elaborate on what programs or positions she believes have been a waste.

At the school board's February meeting, Fatsy called on the board to hold a no-confidence vote in Superintendent Watts. We asked her if those were still her and the community’s views.

“Even stronger now than we did before,” said Fatsy.

She said Watts' unwillingness to own his mistakes is why the vote of no confidence has grown stronger.

An April decision for the budget is possible, but the final deadline is May.