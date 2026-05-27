'Meeting the housing gap' | Newport development aims to provide affordable housing for working families

NEWPORT, Ky. — As housing instability continues to be a growing challenge across Northern Kentucky, one nonprofit is working on a project designed to chip away at the shortage.

Brighton Properties, the property and development arm of the nonprofit Brighton Center, is building a 12-unit residential development in Newport aimed at helping working families find stable housing.

The development, called June Gardens, will sit on the former site of the community garden in front of the Brighton Center on the 700 block of Ann Street.

"June Gardens will have a total of 12 units, we'll have six one-bedroom units, four two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units," said Stephanie Stein, senior director of Brighton Properties. "Ten of those units are going to be located right here on that 700 block of Ann Street."

WATCH: How Brighton Properties is addressing housing instability in Northern Kentucky

Newport development aims to provide affordable housing for working families

Stein said residents who earn between $15 to $25 an hour qualify for the housing.

"(We're) looking at they'll pay 30% of their income on rent, which is a standard that HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) has created," Stein said.

Beyond housing, residents will have access to wrap-around services that include mental health support, job training and financial coaching.

"June Gardens as being a part of the solution and meeting the housing gap, or the housing crisis in our region," Stein said.

The development is funded by the Kentucky Housing Corporation and is expected to be completed within the next 12 to 14 months.